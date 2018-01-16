Two months after she clinched the prestigious Miss Universe crown‚ Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters will return to Mzansi for a week-long celebration.

Demi-Leigh became the second South African in 39 years to clinch the Miss Universe title when she was crowned at the glitzy pageant in Las Vegas on November 26.

Since then Demi-Leigh has moved into a fancy New York apartment and has been flying the SA flag high in her new role.

Demi-Leigh will touch down in SA on January 24 and will be welcomed home with parties at OR Tambo‚ Cape Town International and a street parade in Sedgefield where she grew up.

"I can’t begin to express my gratitude and how proud I am to represent our country as Miss Universe. Being a global ambassador is as much a responsibility as it is an honour. Our nation is comprised of many different backgrounds and cultures‚ one of the many things that makes me immensely proud to be a South African. I am very excited to celebrate this achievement with my people in the spirit of Mzansi."