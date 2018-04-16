Municipal boss 'beats up union leader'

The municipal manager of Madibeng local municipality in North West is facing charges of assault after he allegedly assaulted a union official who had demanded to see a contract between the municipality and a vehicle-leasing company which provides the municipality with fleet cars.

Morris Maluleka is being accused of assault by SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) local secretary Ikgomotseng Kotsokwane.

Kotsokwane said the incident happened on Thursday at the municipal offices where he had gone to demand to see a copy of the contract between Madibeng and Bertobright, with which Maluleka has allegedly signed for 146 vehicles.

"We have opened a case of assault against the municipal manager of Madibeng local municipal... We feel that the contract that the municipal manager has signed with Bertobright for 146 vehicles will collapse the municipality," Kotsokwane said.

He said Maluleka refused to show them the contract and instead pushed and slapped him with an open hand.

North West police spokesman Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed a charge has been laid.

"A case of common assault has been opened against the municipal manager. It is still under investigation and no arrest has been made," Mokgwabone said.