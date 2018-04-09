No sign of 'Imbewu' extra after abuse claims

The woman who accused Imbewu : The Seed crew members of sexual harassment on set is nowhere to be found.

Only known as Amanda Phakathi, the woman made allegations of inappropriate sexual remarks and being humiliated on set on social media.

Speaking to Sowetan at the launch of the TV drama in Durban recently, producer Anant Singh said attempts to get hold of Phakathi failed as no one knows her and she has not made any contact with the producers of the show.

“I’ve seen the Facebook report and we have done our own investigation … Duma [Ndlovu] went on Facebook and said ‘okay we take this very seriously come and talk to us’.

“We can’t find them on our crew list and no one is showing up. So, it’s quite bizarre what is going on but we certainly have talked to everyone in the cast and crew and had a meeting with the whole production to say if there are any grievances or, if you know anything about this person, tell us, and no one seems to know anything. I think someone is trying to make some monkey business,” Singh said.

Phakathi used a recently registered Facebook account to post about her alleged abuse on the set of Imbewu : The Seed.