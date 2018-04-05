Amanda Phakathi‚ a young actress who claims to have worked as an extra on upcoming e.tv drama Imbewu‚ has spoken out on alleged sexual misconduct on set of the production.

Amanda was left fuming after she was allegedly sworn at by a male crew member and said she was made to feel as if something was wrong with her. Taking to her Facebook page‚ Amanda called out the production's big wigs.

"You people treat extras like nobodies. I will make sure I gather up a team of extras and boycott Imbewu and get the media involved too. The way extras are treated there is disgusting! Those male crew are perverts as well."

Amanda tagged director Duma Ndlovu‚ who is responsible for creating shows including Muvhango and Uzalo.

She said she felt "violated and unsafe‚" after a male crew member allegedly swore at her for mistakenly banging a door.