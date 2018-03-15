Dancer Takkies and husband share the birth of their baby with the world

Dancer and choreographer Nkateko Maswanganye, known as Takkies, shared a video of the birth of her baby on her and husband Chris Dinwiddy's YouTube page.

Baby Sana was born two months ago however the birth video was only published on Tuesday.

"The best day of my life... meeting @sanadinwiddy. Birth is so incredible. From the moment your body begins to perform miracles to carry a baby, right through to when you meet your beautiful bundle of joy," the new mother posted on her Instagram page.

The couple got engaged in 2016 and were married in August 2017.

The bubbly couple had a traditional Tsonga wedding as well as a white wedding in Magaliesburg.

WATCH: The video is shot by Chris from the moment Takkies water breaks and throughout the labour process: