Actress Samkelo Ndlovu has revealed that her little princess made her grand entrance into the world late last week.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend Ndlovu said that her baby was born on Valentine's Day and that it was the best gift ever.

As far as motherhood goes‚ Ndlovu said she was completely smitten with her little girl.

"She's only three days old and already showing so much personality. Go figure. I haven't stopped starring at her. Her dad is worse‚ he holds her even while she's asleep."

The actress said that she could not be away from her little girl‚ even for a few minutes.

"They had her in the nursery for a mere 20 minutes so I could get some rest. I woke up 10 minutes later and asked the nurse to bring her back I missed her already."

Ndlovu and her baby were given a clean bill of health by doctors and they were discharged on Sunday.