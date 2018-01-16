Busiswa Gqulu and her beau‚ Katlego Mlangeni have been blessed with a baby boy and the Midnight Starring singer has shared the unbelievable joy she's feeling.

The singer‚ who shared a post of her beau's hand with a hospital band last Thursday‚ announced her son's arrival on Monday afternoon.

She also revealed that they've named the baby Lakhanya.

"Baby and bae‚ I can't believe how happy life can be. Welcome home Lakhanya."

The musician‚ who worked well into the final days of her pregnancy said during an interview on Metro FM that she's had a great pregnancy.

"I'm going to be going on maternity leave this December. I need to rest and relax. But I have enjoyed the journey so far and I hope when the baby arrives that will be enjoyable as well. I've had a great pregnancy‚" she said at the time.