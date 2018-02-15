Inxeba first 'non-pornographic' film to get X18 rating
The Film and Publications Board (FPB) has confirmed that Inxeba (The Wound) is the first 'non-pornographic' film to get the X18 classification‚ a rating that is usually only given to hardcore porn.
On Wednesday the FPB's Appeal Tribunal overturned a previous classification by the body‚ giving it an X18‚ the highest rating a movie or TV series can get.
It came after complaints about the film from The Men and Boy Foundation and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.
"There are specific criteria that needs to be met‚ which includes the showing of genitalia. So we have not rated a movie like this as X18‚" said the FPB's acting CEO‚ Abongile Mashile.
Mashile was speaking on 702 and said members of the tribunal are chosen by the minister of communication and there is no consultation process over who gets to be part of the tribunal.
She said the only way to challenge the decision would be to directly petition the minister or head to court.
The producers of Inxeba told TshisaLIVE they were studying the ruling and would be consulting with their lawyers on a decision going forward.
Meanwhile‚ Nakhane Mahlakahlaka‚ one of the main actors on the show‚ spoke out about the decision in a statement released on social media.
"I'm allowed to be emotional. This is my life. These are our lives. And I fucking refuse to live in shame for your patriarchy to keep living. I'm an umXhosa and I don't know what to do with what I love‚ but doesn't love me."
Producers of Inxeba (The Wound) are seeking legal advice after the Film and Publications Board Appeal Tribunal overturned the 16 LS rating given to the film‚ replacing it with a X18 rating.
The new classification is the highest of its kind and is the same given to hardcore porn. It means that the movie has been pulled from cinemas and can now only be shown at a “designated adult premise‚” which requires a special licence.
“We’re obviously disappointed in the outcome‚ given how it has classified this important work of art that explores themes around the construction of masculinities as an x-rated film. We have sought advice from legal representatives‚ who are studying the decision‚ and we will advise on our way forward in due course‚” said producers of the film.
The ruling came after the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) called for the banning of the film and for the age restriction to be upped.
The film has received public backlash for its depiction of the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story.
The decision to classify it in the same category as porn got sharp criticism on social media.
Nakhane Mahlakahlaka broke his silence on the ruling from the Film and Publication’s Appeal Tribunal that Inxeba (The Wound) be reclassified from 16 LS to X18 — a rating that is usually given to hardcore porn and can only be shown at designated adult premises’.
The ruling came after complaints from The Men and Boy foundation and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa).
The tribunal panel‚ which is assigned by the minister of communications‚ ruled that the rating originally given by the Film and Publications Board should be changed.
Nakhane said he would only comment today but late on Wednesday night released an emotional statement‚ detailing how he has been treated.
“We are vile. We are perverse. A virus that they will do anything to get rid of. I sat in my apartment ready the verdict‚ close to tears‚ shaking. I saw myself as a child‚ mocked for being effeminate. Afraid for my life as a teenager as I walked past straight men as I had no idea what they were capable of. I always had something to hide. They hated me.”
Despite the hurt‚ he said he refused to be shamed.
“I’m allowed to be emotional. This is my life. These are our lives. And I fucking refuse to live in shame for your patriarchy to keep living. I’m an umXhosa and I don’t know what to do with what I love‚ but doesn’t love me.”
Producers of the film have said they are studying the decision and awaiting feedback from their legal team.
