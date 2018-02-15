The Film and Publications Board (FPB) has confirmed that Inxeba (The Wound) is the first 'non-pornographic' film to get the X18 classification‚ a rating that is usually only given to hardcore porn.

On Wednesday the FPB's Appeal Tribunal overturned a previous classification by the body‚ giving it an X18‚ the highest rating a movie or TV series can get.

It came after complaints about the film from The Men and Boy Foundation and the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa.

"There are specific criteria that needs to be met‚ which includes the showing of genitalia. So we have not rated a movie like this as X18‚" said the FPB's acting CEO‚ Abongile Mashile.