Public outcry over the film Inxeba (The Wound) has led to the Film and Publication Board saying it will in future consult traditional leaders before deciding on a rating for a movie that depicts cultural matters.

This comes after they overturned their rating for the controversial film from 16LS to X18 – effectively removing the movie from public viewing places.

Speaking in East London on Tuesday‚ FPB acting chief operations officer Abongile Mashele said they had a team of classifiers making sure content met guidelines before it went out to the public.

However‚ while the board has a diverse panel of classifiers who determine how each movie‚ board game and publication is rated‚ they did not have any traditional experts.

“We have a total of 40 classifiers and we go to the ones suited for the particular content of a film.

“Just because a person is Xhosa‚ doesn’t mean they are experts but we will look into involving traditional leaders in future‚” she said.