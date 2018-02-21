Film board to consult traditional leaders in future after Inxeba row
Public outcry over the film Inxeba (The Wound) has led to the Film and Publication Board saying it will in future consult traditional leaders before deciding on a rating for a movie that depicts cultural matters.
This comes after they overturned their rating for the controversial film from 16LS to X18 – effectively removing the movie from public viewing places.
Speaking in East London on Tuesday‚ FPB acting chief operations officer Abongile Mashele said they had a team of classifiers making sure content met guidelines before it went out to the public.
However‚ while the board has a diverse panel of classifiers who determine how each movie‚ board game and publication is rated‚ they did not have any traditional experts.
“We have a total of 40 classifiers and we go to the ones suited for the particular content of a film.
“Just because a person is Xhosa‚ doesn’t mean they are experts but we will look into involving traditional leaders in future‚” she said.