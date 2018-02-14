Inxeba (The Wound) gets R-rated

Controversial local film Inxeba’s (The Wound) classification rating of 16 LS has been overturned by the Film and Publication Board (FPB) Appeal Tribunal.

The John Trengove-directed film, starring Nakhane Mahlakahlaka in the lead, has now been given a rating of X18 with the classifiable elements of Sex, Language, Nudity, Violence and Prejudice.

A statement from FPB cites that reasons for the decision of the Appeals Tribunal are to be shared once they have been finalised and furnished by the Tribunal.