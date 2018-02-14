Inxeba (The Wound) gets R-rated
Controversial local film Inxeba’s (The Wound) classification rating of 16 LS has been overturned by the Film and Publication Board (FPB) Appeal Tribunal.
The John Trengove-directed film, starring Nakhane Mahlakahlaka in the lead, has now been given a rating of X18 with the classifiable elements of Sex, Language, Nudity, Violence and Prejudice.
A statement from FPB cites that reasons for the decision of the Appeals Tribunal are to be shared once they have been finalised and furnished by the Tribunal.
The statement further states:
“A rating of X18 means that the material can only be distributed from designated adult premises.”
“This means the film cannot be screened in cinemas or any other platform that is not a designated adult premise as defined by the Film and Publications Act no 96 of 1996 as amended.
“The Chairperson of the Appeals Tribunal in consultation with other tribunal members agreed to hear the appeal based on applications lodged by CONTRALESA Gauteng and The Men and Boy Foundation.
“The complaints were largely based on the perceived cultural insensitivity and distortion of the Xhosa Circumcision tradition (Ulwaluko), strong language in the film.”
Internationally acclaimed South African film ‘Inxeba (The Wound)’ premiered on January 30, 2018. We chat to actor Niza Jay Ncoyini as well as the filmmakers.