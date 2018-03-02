Entertainment

Simz pens heartfelt letter to herself

By Karishma Thakurdin - 02 March 2018 - 09:50
Actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema. Image: INSTAGRAM via @simzngema
Actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema. Image: INSTAGRAM via @simzngema

Despite facing some of life's hardest challenges over the past six months‚ Simz Ngema continues to soldier on.

Six months ago‚ Simz life as she knew it was turned upside down when her husband Dumi Masilela was shot and killed in a botched hijacking in Tembisa.

While its been a rollercoaster few months‚ Simz manages to stay strong and motivate herself to lead a happy life.

The actress penned a heartfelt letter to remind her to keep her chin up during the dark days and inspire self love.

"To Quing Simz: for all the pain that you’ve been through‚ for all the tears you’ve cried‚ for all the sleepless nights‚ for all the lonely tearful drives...I am sorry. I know I’m not as good as Dumi Masilela at loving you but I’m gonna make sure that I love you with my everything‚ until the end of time."

 

Simphiwe Ngema is determined to 'pick up the pieces'

Even though dealing with the loss of a loved one is a heartbreaking journey‚ actress Simphiwe Ngema is determined to try her best to pick up the ...
Shwashwi
3 months ago

'I'm holding on with broken hands' - Simz on the grief of losing Dumi

It's been three months since actress‚ Simphiwe Ngema's husband‚ Dumi Masilela was killed in an attempted hijacking and the widow is still trying to ...
Entertainment
3 months ago

Simphiwe Ngema finds some happiness in the midst of her sorrow

Simphiwe Ngema finds some happiness on the beach after the death of husband Dumi Masilela. "Happiness is something you have to be vigilant of, ...
Pic of The Day
4 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
Full speech: Julius Malema tables a motion on expropriation of land without ...
X