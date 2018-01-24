Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema has once again reflected on the devastating grief she experienced in the weeks following her husband's death‚ revealing that she once locked herself in the bathroom and begged Dumi Masilela to come fetch her.

Masilela was killed after a botched hijacking in August last year‚ just two months after marrying Ngema in an intimate traditional ceremony.

In a recent interview with TrueLove magazine‚ Ngema revealed how they once made a pact that when they were old‚ Masilela would die first and give Ngema just two days to prepare his funeral. He would then come "fetch" her.

Ngema said she remembered the agreement and days after Masilela's death got dressed and waited for him.