Simz Ngema on Broken Vows‚ 2018 plans and writing a book

By Chrizelda Kekana - 22 December 2017 - 10:28
Actress Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema. Image: instagram
Actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema is excited about returning to the small screen on e.tv's Broken Vows‚ and has revealed that she is also writing a book.

The actress told TshisaLIVE that she is looking forward to extending her range as an actress.

"Every character has challenges‚ it’s all about doing your research. I’m honestly just having fun with this character. It’s something I’ve never played before."

Simz‚ who is popular for her role on Muvhango also shared some of her plans for the year.

"I would like to be back on screen for a longer period this year but I’m also currently producing a show which will be revealed soon‚ I am officially the brand ambassador for Little feet foundation‚ which deals with kids that have faced emotional and psychological challenges. I am also currently writing a book."

Simz shared that her character‚ Dudu Mkhwanazi‚ is a rural girl looking to make it big in the city of gold. She said she was fascinated by her "don't care attitude and her big mouth".

Since leaving Muvhango in 2015‚ Simz has been busy behind the scenes as a producer.

Simz also took a break from the spotlight after her husband and actor‚ Dumi Masilela was killed in a botched hijacking in Tembisa just over four months ago.

She said that being back on set has been a breeze and described the team as "warm and welcoming".

Simz will make her debut on Broken Vows on January 1 on e.tv at 6.30pm.

