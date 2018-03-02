South Africa

KZN university closed after violent protest

By Penwell Dlamini - 02 March 2018 - 09:46
University of Zululand
University of Zululand

The KwaDlangezwa campus of the University of Zululand has been closed after students went on the rampage during a protest at the institution on Thursday.

A police car and a bookshop were torched when students protested at the campus.

The university on Thursday issued a statement to staff and students‚ announcing the closure of the campus due to security reasons.

“In light of the recent violent student protests at the University of Zululand’s KwaDlangezwa campus‚ and the subsequent damage to property and threat to life of both staff and students‚ management has decided to close the KwaDlangezwa Campus.

“The university will secure the campus with additional security and the assistance of the South African Police Services. The campus will be closed until further notice‚” the statement read.

UniZulu also advised staff on the KwaDlangezwa campus not to report for duty until further notice.

“Students living in residences on the KwaDlangezwa Campus are also instructed to vacate residences with immediate effect and no student will be able to access the KwaDlangezwa campus until further notice‚” the university said in a statement.

It added that the Richards Bay campus remained fully operational and the academic program continued as per normal.

