Chris Matshaba to be buried this week

Former Motsweding FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba, who died at the weekend following a short illness, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Matshaba was married to TV and stage actress Tsholofelo Matshaba (nee Monedi), pictured. He died on Saturday at Leratong Hospital in Kagiso on the West Rand.

According to his brother Ernest, Matshaba started getting sick last week and was rushed to hospital on Monday last week.

Family spokesman Kabelo Mosito said the funeral would take place at Ramoko-

kastad in North West.

He said the memorial service was scheduled for tomorrow at a venue still to be confirmed.

About the impact of Matshaba's death on his family, Mosito said: "The family has been struggling to accept his death. Chris was a loving brother, son and husband to his wife. I think with time they will get better." The radio presenter-turned businessman also worked for North West FM. After leaving radio, he established his own company - Sebata Media and Motswana Investments. Tsholofelo is known for her roles as Meme in Muvhango on SABC2.