The Democratic Alliance is going to take the Public Protector’s report on the Vrede dairy farm on review after calling it is a “whitewash”.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced the legal steps on Monday during a press conference in Cape Town after the DA federal council met over the weekend.

“It has become quite clear that the report is a whitewash. In fact‚ the Public Protector’s action and report on this issue can only be described as disgraceful‚” Maimane said.

The Public Protector released the report on Friday. It did not take into account the widely published Gupta e-mails that showed how the Gupta family is linked to the project‚ Maimane said. About R220 million was allegedly stolen from the project.