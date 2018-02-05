Veteran actor David Phetoe was left heartbroken over the death of his wife Joyce five years ago and would often break down in tears‚ pining for her until his own death this week.

David‚ who stole the hearts of South Africa with his role as Paul Moroka on Generations‚ died in a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday at the age of 85.

The star's brother Molefe revealed to TshisaLIVE that David would often tell his family how much he was looking forward to reuniting with his wife.

"He would often pine for her. He would cry for her and tell us how much he missed her. He would speak of her as if she was there with us still and tell us that he could not wait to see her again. It was very difficult for him. We are sad. We are devastated by David's death but we are comforted in the fact that he is now reunited with Joyce. They would want us to be happy and not cry."

Molefe said the pair made arrangements to be buried alongside each other so that they could be together in death.

Despite his age‚ David did not walk with a cane or need any assistance. So his family was surprised when he suddenly complained of shortness of breath two weeks ago.

"He was fit and healthy but he started complaining about being short of breath. He started getting more frail and stopped eating. We just watched helplessly as he got weaker and weaker.

"We took him to hospital a few times in the last two weeks but he would be treated and discharged a few hours later. We thought when we took him on Wednesday night that he would soon be discharged. We didn't know we were saying goodbye for the last time."

David's death sent shockwaves across the nation‚ with hundreds of fans and celebrities pouring onto social media to pay tribute to the legend.

"He was an institution. Wherever he went people would greet him and bring up his characters on Generations and Sgudi 'Snaysi. But even beyond that‚ he was known by the entire street where he lived. He took the time to know every single person on that street and they loved him because of that. He was very humble‚" Molefe added.

Molefe said veterans of the acting fraternity have reached out to the family to ask them how they could assist.

"We are grateful to them for reaching out to us. We know that he was one of them and he would love spending time with them. They have played a big part in his life and we want them there to honour him."