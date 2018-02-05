'Dead' mother taken off RDP list

"She called me and said the system showed that I had died and that my house was given to the person next in line on the waiting list," Masuwe said.

Masuwe, who lives with her 15-year-old son in a single rented backyard room in Mamelodi East, said she went to check her status at the department of home affairs and found she was "very much alive".

"I have rented back rooms with my son for 13 years. We need our privacy but we have to share a bed. I had hoped that one day we would have a home of our own but I do not know what will happen to my son if I die," she said.

Masuwe, a single mother who lost her job as a cleaner at a local private college in December, said she suspected a crooked official fraudulently declared her dead so that they could sell her house.

Masuwe said after she learnt of her "death" she received a call from a person who identified himself as "Alex" asking to meet her about her RDP house.