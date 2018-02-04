David Phetoe was go-to man of the industry

As Mzansi mourns the death of veteran TV and film actor David Phetoe, some of his colleagues in the TV industry remember him as a go-to person for industry-related advice.

Phetoe, 85, who was popular for his Paul Moroka character in Generations, when the soapie was launched in 1994, died in hospital on Thursday after battling prostate cancer.

Actress Sophie Ndaba said she always depended on Phetoe for advice.

"He was like a mentor to me and I was about 18 or 19 when I started working with him on Generations," she said.

Ndaba told Sunday World that Phetoe would always advise her to know her worth and refuse to be exploited.

"I would even go to his house sometimes when I needed urgent advice on matters, be it personal or work-related.

"Thank you so much for the role you played in making me who I am today and your contribution to the industry as a whole. We will miss you dearly," she said.

Mfundi Vundla, the creator and executive producer of Generations: The Legacy, said Phetoe laid down the foundation of modernism in the 1960s theatre, film and television world.

"He was a friend and a mentor, a central figure in my evolution as a writer and producer. Rest in peace Bra Day. Your legacy lives," he said.

Funeral arrangements were not confirmed at the time of going to print.