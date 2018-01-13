Starlet Zimkhitha Nyoka simply looks the part

Talented actress Zimkhitha Nyoka's plain-Jane looks are an asset that gets her roles.

In addition to her stellar performances on the small screen, the petite actress says she believes that in an industry that demands women to be a perfect 10, her simple look is the reason she keeps getting cast.

"I will not lie, when I was starting out I was like 'maybe I should try look more appealing and that will get me other sources of income', but then I thought the reason why I got hired was because of the way I looked, my simplicity and natural rural look.

"That is how I have always looked in all my characters and all my shows, so I thought if I ever tried to look like these perfect girls, I will lose out on these great parts," she says.

The Eastern Cape-born performer is currently the talk of the town, following the premiere of her latest drama Nkululeko, where she plays Sibulelo Nginda, the daughter of a well-known cop.