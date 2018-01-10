Tumi Morake leaves crash victims frustrated

The driver of a car involved in an accident with Tumi Morake's family has accused the comedian of going to ground and leaving them frustrated.

The former host of Our Perfect Wedding and her family were involved in a head-on collision on the R556 on December 29 on their way to Sun City resort, North West.

Morake posted on social media at the time that she was keeping in touch with everyone involved and that occupants of both cars, including her three children, were on the mend.

However, the driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Nthabiseng Popela from Tshwane, alleges that Morake had never been in touch with her or her fellow travellers.

"After the accident, they did not appear very hurt because they were driving a big car. She [Tumi] didn't even come to check on us or say anything to us at the scene or in the ambulance," Popela said.

"I don't know if she was shocked or what, but she really didn't show any concern for us.

"Even when we got to the hospital she didn't talk to us. She, unlike some of us, could walk and she appeared okay because she kept chatting and laughing with her kids."