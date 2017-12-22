Molatlou's final moments

Former model and television personality Michelle Molatlou will be laid to rest at her home in Bloemfontein, Free State, on Saturday.

Molatlou succumbed to cervical cancer at the National Hospital in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

She was 44 years old.

Kgosi Monye, the family spokesman and her brother, said the funeral would start at her home in the morning and then proceed to Boikhuco Old Age Home Hall in Botshabelo before heading to Phahameng Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

The mother of two was at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein for a month before being transferred to National Hospital. Monye said Molatlou was expected to make a recovery as she was scheduled for radiation.

"She was actually discharged from Pelonomi and supposed to start radiation as an outpatient. She had complications from home after being dicharged for a few days. ambulance was called and this time she went to the National Hospital and passed away after two days at hospital," Monye said.

Molatlou had gone to Bloemfontein to seek medical attention and spend time with close family members.

"She was surrounded by her loving family all the time and our last visit was on Monday evening. She passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning," Monye said.

Molatlou was the last Miss Black South Africa. She went on to become a presenter on SABC2's Mamepe and an actress on a number of shows including Generations: The Legacy, Kgatelo Pele, In the Name of Love and Mokgonyana Matswale.