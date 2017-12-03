Stanley Enow making sweet music
Four years ago Cameroon artist Stanley Enow was on top of the world after snatching the best new act gong at the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama).
He was declared the hottest new thing in music, largely thanks to his 2013 hit single Henper.
After that success, Enow released his debut album two years ago and has not stopped making good music. He is in town to promote Caramel, his new single featuring Davido and a precursor to his album that will be released next year.
Caramel is a gentle and catchy Afrobeat song that he says celebrates beautiful women.
"It's about women who go to school, work hard and make sure they bring something home to the table for the economic growth of Africa. We celebrate women in a different way and say to them that 'you have value, I adore you and I appreciate you'," he says.
The video for Caramel, with a guest appearance by Zimbabwean model Miss Vimbai, was shot in Johannesburg.
The performers were styled by South African fashion guru David Tlale.
This, Enow says, indicates how African artists can collaborate beyond their geographical borders.
Last year he worked with AKA on the song Bounce.
"I'm optimistic with African music and what other artists are doing.
"You can see what Cassper is doing, it's crazy, they are all doing something big and positive. I'm encouraged."
His new album will feature production by Mr Easy and several Cameroonian producers as well as musicians Fally Ipupa and Sammy Gyang from Nigeria.