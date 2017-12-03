Stanley Enow making sweet music

Four years ago Cameroon artist Stanley Enow was on top of the world after snatching the best new act gong at the MTV Africa Music Awards (Mama).

He was declared the hottest new thing in music, largely thanks to his 2013 hit single Henper.

After that success, Enow released his debut album two years ago and has not stopped making good music. He is in town to promote Caramel, his new single featuring Davido and a precursor to his album that will be released next year.

Caramel is a gentle and catchy Afrobeat song that he says celebrates beautiful women.

"It's about women who go to school, work hard and make sure they bring something home to the table for the economic growth of Africa. We celebrate women in a different way and say to them that 'you have value, I adore you and I appreciate you'," he says.