Chyma back on top after baptism of fire

DJ Chymamusique has emerged from the furnace of life stronger and bolder.

The once high-flying club DJ and producer has made a magnificent return with a sterling album aptly titled After the Storm - looking back at what has happened in his life.

He picked up a few awards such as Best New Act at the Metro FM Awards, accolades and some notoriety in just over a year and then disappeared from the scene.

Chymamusique, 27, whose real name is Collen Mmotla, tells me that he lost everything and was struck down by an inexplicable disease. All his studio equipment, cars, relationships and precious belongings disappeared in 2016, his annus horribilis.

He had been in the fast lane, living the high life of booze, girls and lavish consumption.

After beating the demons with the help of the church, he's a different man, anchored in faith. He's cleaned up his act, stopped smoking and kicked out his drinking habit.

"I've let go of pride and ego and what other people think is cool. I talk life and I talk sense. I'm not ashamed of what I went through. God was pulling me closer to Him, and I needed to be uncomfortable.

"Now I appreciate every little thing. I used to think that I had the right to wake up in the morning to go and buy Johnnie Walker Black, but things are different," he shares.