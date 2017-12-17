Sgonondo cleans up his act

From Jamela, to Sgonondo and now JRoss, Jamela Vuma is a cat with many lives - and a testimony to boot.

Whether it's schizophrenia or a continual rebirth, for JRoss it feels like he's been through three lifetimes.

He came through the ranks as Jamela, a child wunderkind producer who created great music at just 16. He worked with greats such as his mentor Sello "Chicco" Twala, Brenda Fassie, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Arthur Mafokate.

JRoss nibbled on the upper crust at an early age and performing in glitzy destinations such as Las Vegas, and all over the world.

After a stunning career he was seduced by the bright lights of kwaito of the early 2000s in Mafokate's legendary stable 999 Music.

Fuelled by heady nights of booze, drugs, women and sex, he was quite the thing as the mysterious Sgonondo, he of Amadragon dance fame.

He was invincible but truth is he was flying too close to the sun. "It got real with the gangster lifestyle. It felt like I had supernatural powers. It took me on a dark path," he reflects.