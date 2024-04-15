The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has recalled two batches of Benylin Paediatric Syrup.
The affected bottles come from batches 329303 and 329304 and are believed to contain high levels of diethylene glycol.
Benylin Paediatric presents as a clear, bright red syrup having a raspberry odour and taste, packed in amber glass bottles containing 100ml with a plastic measuring cup. It is indicated for the relief of cough and its congestive symptoms and for the treatment of hay fever and other allergic conditions affecting the upper respiratory tract.
According to Sahpra, diethylene glycol is toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headaches, altered mental state and acute kidney injury which may lead to death.
Sahpra said it was notified by Nigerian authorities about diethylene and it has since started the process of recalling the affected batches from stores, pharmacists and hospitals.
"Sahpra wishes to inform the public not to panic as the matter is being handled with priority. Batch recalls are batch-specific and do not necessarily apply to other batches/similar products.
"The manufacturer is a Sahpra-licensed manufacturer and complies with good manufacturing practices. The public is reminded that the recall is limited to two batches and should not panic regarding the range of products bearing the same name," it said.
Regulator recalls cough relief syrup
Benylin Paediatric has high levels of diethylene glycol
Image: 123RF/dolgachov
