The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is investigating Clover for alleged contraventions of the Consumer Protection Act after the company recalled thousands of units of peanut butter.
"Clover informed the commission yesterday that they have recalled 10,776 units of Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g, following numerous tests that revealed higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin," said the commission.
In February, the commission received five peanut butter recalls – Pick ‘n Pay’s 1Kg No Name, Dischem’s Lifestyle Brand 400g and 800g of their smooth and crunchy, Wazoogles (various sizes), Eat Naked (various sizes), and Woolworths' Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream – as their products failed to meet the acceptable levels of aflatoxin.
"Following these recalls, the NCC called on all producers, manufacturers and suppliers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products, and products containing peanuts to immediately test their products for aflatoxin levels and submit their results to the NCC."
NCC probes Clover after peanut butter recall
Consumers urged to return product for full refund
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is investigating Clover for alleged contraventions of the Consumer Protection Act after the company recalled thousands of units of peanut butter.
"Clover informed the commission yesterday that they have recalled 10,776 units of Go Nuts Peanut Butter 400g, following numerous tests that revealed higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin," said the commission.
In February, the commission received five peanut butter recalls – Pick ‘n Pay’s 1Kg No Name, Dischem’s Lifestyle Brand 400g and 800g of their smooth and crunchy, Wazoogles (various sizes), Eat Naked (various sizes), and Woolworths' Peanut Butter Dairy Ice Cream – as their products failed to meet the acceptable levels of aflatoxin.
"Following these recalls, the NCC called on all producers, manufacturers and suppliers of peanut butter, peanut butter-based products, and products containing peanuts to immediately test their products for aflatoxin levels and submit their results to the NCC."
Consumer commission set to probe recalled peanut butter
NCC acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the call to suppliers, manufacturers and distributors of these products to immediately test their products for levels of aflatoxin has been an eye-opener.
“From the test results that were received by the commission, there is an indication that suppliers were not compliant with their protocols and regulations. We are expecting suppliers, to be specific, the retailers, to immediately recall those brands that are non-compliant. This is to ensure that we protect South African consumers from any further harm.
"The commission will take a decisive decision to get to the bottom of the challenge. We hope that suppliers will cooperate with the commission. Section 60 of the act read with the NCC’s product recall guidelines requires that the supplier or manufacturer upon discovering that safety has been compromised that a retailer or supplier must recall the affected product immediately and inform the regulators. Upon receiving the notification from Clover, the commission assessed the recall and established some inconsistencies with the CPA,” Mabuza said.
Consumer commission recalls more than 50,000 stepladders
Consumers in possession of Clover Go Nuts Peanut 400g with the best-before dates 12, 18, and 19 June 2025 and July 19 2025 have been urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the point of purchase for a full refund.
"The risk of consuming products with higher than acceptable levels of aflatoxin may lead to health complications like nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
"Consumers who have the recalled products must immediately stop consuming these products and return the products to a point of purchase for a full refund, with or without proof of purchase,” Mabuza said.
Order obtained to freeze bank accounts of 'holiday swindler'
NCC warns consumers about ‘scam’ furniture supplier Milo Designs
Unilever recalls Knorr Beef and Vegetable Lite soup
Investigation launched into noodles brand after 'reasonable suspicion' that company supplied 'unsafe goods'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos