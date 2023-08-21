×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money

Travellers warned against fake holiday scams, agencies

'Deals that are too good to be true are just that...'

By Lindile Sifile - 21 August 2023 - 08:43

Holidaymakers have been warned to be vigilant when making their bookings as dodgy travel agents have moved to more sophisticated methods to swindle their victims.

While great strides have been made to bring the travel industry back to life following movement constraints posed by Covid-19, this has created breeding grounds for unscrupulous travel agents to grow with the intentions of stealing money from their unsuspecting victims...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Swellendam municipality building set alight during protests
British doctor one of the five killed since taxi strikes kicked off in Cape Town