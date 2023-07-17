I’ve been a car owner for over 10 years and have only changed my car insurance three times but it’s only recently that I became aware of the importance of negotiating for lower premiums.
The first insurance came with the purchase of my first car.
It was a fairly unknown company and the high premiums made me switch to another insurer. Their promise of a monthly “cash back” one is supposed to earn for being a good driver is what sold them to me.
To cut a long story short, I eventually left them after being a “good” driver for more than two years without getting a cent from their cash-back promise.
I’ve been with Momentum since 2018 and they have been good to me and even paid me out without any hassles when I wrote off my previous car in 2019.
However, what I noted while looking at my old bank account statement was a steady increase of my premiums over the years.
My understanding is that the insurance premium is supposed to decrease as the car ages.
I live in a fairly safe suburb, the car is in a secured parking spot and I consider myself a very low-risk driver.
I never received any clear explanation why premium had gone from about R1,500 in 2020 to R2,300 in 2023.
With the cost of living climbing through the roof, I had to go to Momentum and renegotiate my premium.
I didn’t know what to expect but I know a lot of people who have taken this path with positive outcomes.
“The insurance company will always negotiate in order to keep you,” a friend would urge me.
The process took over two days with back and forth emails and telephone calls.
Tips for getting best price for your insurance product
Image: 123RF
I’ve been a car owner for over 10 years and have only changed my car insurance three times but it’s only recently that I became aware of the importance of negotiating for lower premiums.
The first insurance came with the purchase of my first car.
It was a fairly unknown company and the high premiums made me switch to another insurer. Their promise of a monthly “cash back” one is supposed to earn for being a good driver is what sold them to me.
To cut a long story short, I eventually left them after being a “good” driver for more than two years without getting a cent from their cash-back promise.
I’ve been with Momentum since 2018 and they have been good to me and even paid me out without any hassles when I wrote off my previous car in 2019.
However, what I noted while looking at my old bank account statement was a steady increase of my premiums over the years.
My understanding is that the insurance premium is supposed to decrease as the car ages.
I live in a fairly safe suburb, the car is in a secured parking spot and I consider myself a very low-risk driver.
I never received any clear explanation why premium had gone from about R1,500 in 2020 to R2,300 in 2023.
With the cost of living climbing through the roof, I had to go to Momentum and renegotiate my premium.
I didn’t know what to expect but I know a lot of people who have taken this path with positive outcomes.
“The insurance company will always negotiate in order to keep you,” a friend would urge me.
The process took over two days with back and forth emails and telephone calls.
Ombud still bats for consumers
The agent was friendly and understood my reasons for wanting to reduce my premiums.
We eventually settled on R1,600, with a saving of R800, which can go a long way considering the ever-rising price of fuel and food.
There are some ways that you might be able to reduce your premiums without reducing the quality of your insurance cover or making too many compromises.
In today’s digital world there’s more transparency about costs and service, helping you to get the best deal.
Ernest North, co-founder of Naked, the fully digital insurance platform, offers some tips for getting the best price for an insurance product that suits your needs.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos