×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money

Ombud still bats for consumers

Credit providers often found to be at fault in disputes

10 July 2023 - 07:38

From fraudulent purchases on customers’ accounts, accusations of reckless lending to inaccurate handling of credit information – these were some of the 3,643 new disputes that the office of the Credit Ombud handled last year, according to its annual report released recently.

The Credit Ombud  oversees disputes between consumers and credit providers. In 2020, it settled 64% of the disputes in favour of consumers, saving them a total of R3.85m. Of the 3,643 disputes lodged, only two could not be finalised before the end of the financial year. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

“I haven’t been to Sodi’s house since becoming deputy president”.
Rifles and handguns destroyed by SAPS