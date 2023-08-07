×

Money

Robbery victim loses out on refund

Banking ombuds finds in favour of bank

07 August 2023 - 08:38

A Gauteng man who was a robbery victim is at odds with his bank after R40,000 was allegedly withdrawn from his account.

He claims the alleged withdrawals occurred after he requested the bank to block his card. ..

