Justice for widow caught in RAF scam
Lawyer arrested for pocketing claimant’s R760,000 payout
A North West widow got some reprieve after her lawyer was arrested for fraud after pocketing the R760,000 she had claimed from the Road Accident Fund after the death of her husband.
The Hawks arrested Emanuel Mesele Tau, 50, last month. He appeared in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on July 24. The woman had used Tau’s services to lodge her claim with the RAF after her husband’s death..
