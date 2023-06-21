Youth-owned stokvel caters for its members

“This is done to accommodate members who depend on social grants. Our constitution which is read to all members stipulates that a member will be given a month grace period if they cannot make a contribution.
When it comes to burial societies, there is no one fits all.
You have to find a stokvel that fits perfectly not just for your budget but in ensuring that your loved one gets a dignified burial. Not just that, but ensuring that their memorial service has class.
This is exactly what a group of young people are striving to achieve with their stokvel – Resololosegile Burial Society.
Established on April 22, 2022, the group realised youth was struggling to pay for funerals and families had no money for food when the time arrived.
Just over a year since it was formed, the stokvel now had about 40 members, co-founder and chairperson Samuel Zombeni said.
“We have been marketing ourselves a lot. We do door-to-doors where we tell people about our stokvel and what we offer. Some people are not welcoming, but we keep going back because we have seen the struggles families go through when there is a bereavement.
“The biggest challenge with getting members is that people are not trusting. Some of our members are related because it is easier to trust when you have someone you know in a certain group,” said Zombeni.
He said they met monthly to update on contributions among other things.
“Our society is not just about the burial. We also have a memorial service package where we provide décor and catering for 50 people. We can cater for more if when there is a request from a member.
From as little as R150 (silver package) a month, members get cover for themselves plus nine people.
Other packages go for R200 (gold package), R250 (diamond package) and R300 (platinum package) per month. The packages come with groceries, which differ in quantity depending on which one a member and their relatives are covered for.
The groceries include vegetables, maize meal, samp, cooking oil and for those who take out the platinum package, they will also get a sheep or goat and 10kg chicken pieces.
“We do not handle cash. Money is deposited into the account and when we meet, members bring proof of payments and our financial books are updated. The cut-off date for payments is the 7th of each month.
“This is done to accommodate members who depend on social grants. Our constitution which is read to all members stipulates that a member will be given a month grace period if they cannot make a contribution.
“We send a letter informing them that their membership will lapse if they miss another payment,” Zombeni said.
He said the stokvel has no joining fee and the waiting period is three months.
“Some members have had to give money to the stokvel because we’ve had three funerals and did not have a lot of money in the bank since we started a year ago.
“What makes me happy is the fact that people can now pay for funerals, something I saw a lot of families struggle with before we started the stokvel.
“One of our successes is that we are growing our membership and I have hope that it is going to be even bigger,” Zombeni said.
He said the society also offered cleaning services after funerals, weddings, family gatherings, unveilings, among other events at a cost, depending on the location and size of the event.
