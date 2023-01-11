There is a six-month waiting period and the joining fee is R100. No joining fee is required from January to March.
Simunye Livestock comes to rescue of stokvels, nationwide
High demand for funeral cow inspired business, says owner
When Tsakani Kevin Khoza realised that he was selling cows to the same clients who had bereavements almost every second week, he thought it must be costly for them and decided to create packages to ease the burden.
Not only did it save his business – Simunye Livestock – as he often had to give clients discounts but it went a long way in ensuring that grieving families are not hit in the pocket anymore.
“Most of my clients are people who have funerals. What happened is I would get a client come to the farm in Westonaria [on the West Rand] to buy a cow because they have a funeral, only for the same person to come back two weeks later because they have another burial. We all know funerals are costly,” Khoza said.
“I decided to approach insurance companies to get them to underwrite my packages and they came on board. I offer individual and group packages.”
Simunye Livestock policies start from R38 per person per month and when you put in a claim, you choose a cow and you also get groceries.
You can cover up to 10 people, including the policy holder.
“Gone are those days when funerals should cost you money or you should dig deep into your own pocket. Cows have gone expensive. They now start from R11,000.
“I created these packages because I did not want to see my clients struggle to put money together during a difficult time in their lives. These policies also prevent people from going to loan sharks when there is a bereavement at home.”
Khoza said while they are based in Gauteng with one of their offices in Dube, Soweto, they have clients across the country.
“We have members across the country and use the undertakers’ system. What we’ve done is to get associate farmers across the country that we work with. If you are in the Eastern Cape, you don’t have to come to Gauteng to choose a cow. We also don’t transport cows from Gauteng,” he said.
“What I do is, I get in touch with a farmer where you are and tell them that I want a cow weighing 380kg. We don’t offer any cow weighing less than that.
“I will get a few options and the client can then go and choose the cow they want,” Khoza said.
He said they offer slaughtering the cow at an extra cost and you choose whether this should be done at home or at the farm.
“We don’t slaughter without you being present. We also wash insides [offal] and clean the head for but you have to pay for that service,” he said.
Khoza said they now cover people from other countries, including eSwatini and Zimbabwe.
There is a six-month waiting period and the joining fee is R100. No joining fee is required from January to March.
“This year we have included a cash benefit. You get a cow, groceries, a sheep or goat and R10,000 cash. This has a different premium.
“We are looking at including a package with a tombstone. The packages I offer have brought relief to my clients as they no longer pay for funerals from their own pockets,” Khoza said.
Orlando Pirates Greater Protea Supporters Club chairperson Santy Mokgoatsane said they have taken out the policy.
“What we have seen is that when a member has died, as Orlando Pirates supporters we go out in numbers and we saw how families would run out of food, especially meat. We attended a presentation from Simunye Livestock last year and decided to join.
“This is going to help many families as there will be no shortage of meat at a member's funeral,” Mokgoatsane said.
He said some supporters have decided to cover their families under the Simunye Livestock policies.
Mokgoatsane said the Simunye Livestock policy was in addition to a stokvel they formed as Bhakaniya fans which includes a R10,000 cash payout from one of the leading banks in the country. They pay a monthly premium of R25 per person.
Members also buy groceries to be taken to the grieving family to the total value of R6,000.
"There is enough groceries. The problem was always the meat which is why we opted for the Simunye policy," he said.
