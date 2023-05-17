×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money

Men’s spending habits at tavern inspire stokvel formation

Etwatwa Braai Club combines meat buying and burial society

By Sibongile Mashaba - 17 May 2023 - 08:24
Members of the Etwatwa Braai Club which buys meat in bulk at the end of the year and has a burial society.
Members of the Etwatwa Braai Club which buys meat in bulk at the end of the year and has a burial society.
Image: Supplied

Etwatwa Braai Club is not just any kind of stokvel.

Established in 2011 by Etwatwa Tavern owner Elvis Mohale Ticky Kgatle, the stokvel based in Tzaneen, Limpopo, has several legs – a meat club, burial society and they strive to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) head-on.

Kgatle formed the stokvel after becoming concerned with how men in his area were spending their money mainly on entertaining themselves.

“Men frequent the tavern, and they often spend their money on other stuff and tend to forget about their families and responsibilities. They leave their wives and children at home without food.

“It was with this realisation that I decided to start the stokvel. The main aim was to help them save as a group so that at the end of the year they have lots of meat to take home. In that way, their families would have something to eat.

“I also wanted to make sure that they have some money in times of bereavement and added the burial society,” Kgatle said.

He said a lot of men showed interest when he started the stokvel but  later some left for various reasons, including financial problems.

The stokvel currently has 14 members.

“The tough economic times have made it hard for some people to stay on. Many left because they were not able to keep up with the payments but I remain optimistic that we will grow. We will overcome these challenges,” he said.

Useful tips for stokvels to operate like businesses

There are about 810,000 active stokvel groups in SA, which consist of more than 11-million members, according to the National Stokvel Association of ...
Business
1 day ago

Kgatle said members contributed R300 every month for meat, which they bought at the end of the year and shared equally among themselves.

“For the burial society, a member can have up to 10 people under his name. These may include immediate family members and relatives.

“Club members contribute R100 every month towards the burial society and it pays out R5,000 for immediate family members and R2,500 for relatives.”

Kgatle said they meet monthly to talk about finances and growth among other things.

“Our wish is to grow so much that we don’t only help each other but we also help the community. At this stage our platform allows our members to speak about anything. We encourage and guide each other, and we talk about issues of gender-based violence. We would like to do more to help fight GBV, which is killing our communities.

“We would like to get help from counsellors who can also assist us with problems we face as men. Our members know that they can talk openly about anything, and I would like to see us take the knowledge we gain to the community at large,” Kgatle said.

mashabas@sowetan.co.za

TV show imparts cash knowledge to stokvels

We’re into the fourth month of the year and your stokvel has for many years been doing the same thing – putting money into a retailer to get ...
Business
4 weeks ago

Lukhele provides guidance on the ABCs of stokvels

Andrew Lukhele, founder of the National Stokvels Association of SA (Nasasa) and author of Stokvels in South Africa, gives tips on the ABCs of ...
Business
4 weeks ago

Church stokvel ensures food for festive season

For nine years from 2008, the New Jerusalem Angels of God church members would contribute R20 every month towards a year-end function.
Business
3 months ago

Simunye Livestock comes to rescue of stokvels, nationwide

When Tsakani Kevin Khoza realised that he was selling cows to the same clients who had bereavements almost every second week, he thought it must be ...
Business
4 months ago

Stokvels need to diversify their portfolios to maximise returns

While stokvels have existed for decades, there is a lack of diversity on investment vehicles in which savings can be invested for the long term.
Business
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha, her father, Thabo Bester and five other accused appear in ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe