Columnists

Remember the famous last words as we celebrate Easter

04 April 2023 - 12:33
Easter is one of the most significant religious holidays on the Christian calendar.
Image: 123RF/PHARTISAN

Famous last words.

Over time, the last words of many people have been written down and quoted.

It is reported that Thomas Edison’s last words were: “It is very beautiful over there.”

Bob Marley said: “Money can’t buy life” and Diana, the Princes of Wales, asked: “What's happened?”

For us as followers of Jesus Christ, no last words can be as memorable and powerful as the seven phrases recorded as the last words of Jesus on the cross.

He spoke words of clarity and direction – also for us today.

The second last phrase that Jesus uttered was: "It is finished..." John 19:30 (NIV)

These words can only be said when a task has been completed: In Greek, it is one word: Tetelestai, meaning completed, accomplished or done.

Jesus knew what His task on earth was and when it was completed: He came to seek and save what was lost and to pay the price for their salvation. 

Jesus did not give in to temptations and circumstances. He persisted to the end and accomplished all that is necessary for you and me to be forgiven and cleansed, when we confess our transgressions and sin (Joh.3:16).

Romans 4:25 (NLT) teaches us that: “He was handed over to die because of our sins, and he was raised to life to make us right with God. 

As we recall the everlasting and powerful last words of Jesus, let us thank God for the completed work of Jesus on the cross and commit our lives, our circumstances and our concerns into His hands.

Let us celebrate anew not only the memory, but also the reality of what Jesus did for us on the cross. 

This Easter message is from the president of The Apostolic Faith Mission of South Africa Dr Henri Weideman.

