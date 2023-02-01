Start with a plan to pay off short-term debt
Practical steps to reduce your financial stress
By Sibongile Mashaba - 01 February 2023 - 09:26
“The road to stress-free finance starts with a plan to reduce debt, especially short-term debt with high interest rates.”
This is advice from life insurer Bidvest Life chief marketing officer Zanele Ntulini. But she admits that it’s easier said than done...
Start with a plan to pay off short-term debt
Practical steps to reduce your financial stress
“The road to stress-free finance starts with a plan to reduce debt, especially short-term debt with high interest rates.”
This is advice from life insurer Bidvest Life chief marketing officer Zanele Ntulini. But she admits that it’s easier said than done...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos