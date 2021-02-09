Money

First steps are to draw up a budget and start saving

Nothing is too big or small to be a financial goal

09 February 2021 - 07:41
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

The start of a new year always comes with people making promises to do better.

One of those promises for many is to handle their money better. SowetanLIVE caught up with Sonto Lemeko, head of voice and digital at Standard Bank Financial Consultancy, to talk about the importance of setting and achieving financial goals...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X