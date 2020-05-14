Markets will ultimately recover after Covid-19 crisis

What should I do about the hit my retirement savings took when the markets crashed, is a common question members are asking, according to the country’s largest retirement fund administrator.

No matter who you ask, the answer is that if you have many years of saving left until retirement, the best thing you can probably do is nothing.

If you receive a quarterly statement from your retirement fund, you would probably have noticed a big fall in your values since the last statement to the end of March.

You will have read about big falls in the market in February and March when the local share market as measured by the JSE’s All Share Index fell about 34%, according to Motswedi Research. It ended the quarter about 21% down.

Global markets also fell sharply although the blow for local investors was cushioned by the weakening rand, bonds were down and listed property took a horrible more than 40% hit.

As a retirement fund investor, you will probably be exposed to all these asset classes.

Since the end of last quarter the market has recovered quite a bit – and so if you received a statement at the end of April, it should show your savings looking a bit healthier than at the end of March but still down from your December values.

The All Share index, for example, remained about 10.4% down for the year at the end of last month, Momentum reports.

If you are more than five years away from retirement, remember that you have many years during which time the market can recover.

Belinda Sullivan, head of best practice at Alexander Forbes, told a webinar for retirement fund members recently that over the past 40 years there have been nine market crashes that have lasted between two and 11 months and a year.