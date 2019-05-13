Pressure mounts on Vacation Hub International

A firm of attorneys specialising in consumer law is seeking to bring a case against Vacation Hub International (VHI) on behalf of clients who have been refused refunds after cancelling contracts within the cooling-off period.

This comes as the National Consumer Commission (NCC) plans to prosecute VHI following its investigation into the privately owned Somerset West-based company, which has been the subject of 219 complaints to the NCC over the past two years.

The commission is finalising its application to file with the National Consumer Tribunal, NCC spokesperson Trevor Hattingh told Money.

VHI is mentioned in a report released by the NCC late last year on the misdeeds of the holiday ownership and timeshare industry.

The report was commissioned after years of abuse of consumers who complained mostly of their inability to cancel contracts with holiday clubs; the unavailability of accommodation; unacceptable alternative accommodation; and misrepresentations made during sales presentations, among other things.

Though VHI does not sell timeshare or points, complainants on Hello Peter claim that its agents use some of the same unsavoury sales tactics as those employed by the timeshare industry's worst elements.

Describing VHI as "more of a travel club", Trudie Broekmann of Trudie Broekmann Attorneys says one of her clients reported to her that he was charged an upfront fee of R14,399, as well as a monthly service fee of R2,333 payable for 24 months and a monthly "reliance benefit contribution" of R710 payable for 120 months. "The reliance benefit contribution is supposed to give you the right to cash-back rewards after 10 years," she says.