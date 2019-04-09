The ins and outs of financial emigration

Many South African high-income earners working abroad are considering financial emigration as the tax exemption on foreign employment income is going to be capped at R1m from March 2020.

What it means

Financial emigration is a formal emigration process which means your status with the South African Reserve Bank changes from resident to non-resident for exchange control and tax purposes.

You will not lose your South African citizenship if you emigrate financially.

So there is no need to give up your passport, and you can return to live in SA at any time.

How much can you send offshore?

Exchange control in SA has been significantly relaxed, and you can now transfer R11m annually by using your foreign capital allowance of R10m and single discretionary allowance of R1m. These allowances are available to taxpayers in good standing over 18 years of age.

Retirement fund complexities

If you have money invested in a preservation fund, you can make a withdrawal and transfer the funds offshore. Similarly, you can withdraw the funds in your retirement annuity when you financially emigrate.

The decision regarding the transfer of retirement funds abroad can be complex. The withdrawal amounts are subject to high lump-sum withdrawal taxes, and if there's a possibility that you may return to the country at a later stage, it may be prudent to preserve some or all the funds in a local preservation fund.

If you have an investment-linked living annuity, the capital amount in the fund cannot be transferred offshore unless there's less than R50,000 left in it. You can, however, transfer the income from the annuity abroad, as with other passive incomes such as rental income, dividends and trust income.