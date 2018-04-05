Personal plan for retirement saves on taxes

If you are not a member of your employer's retirement fund, you are self-employed or you need to increase your existing retirement savings, you can open a retirement annuity account.

A retirement annuity is a personal retirement plan which enables you to save on tax efficiently for retirement. You can start a retirement annuity through a monthly debit

order or a lump sum.

Most retirement annuities allow you to pick your own investments that can grow the money that you invest for your retirement.

The advantage of this is that it gives you control over how you grow your investment based on what you think is best for you.

Should you find this task intimidating, it is advisable to use a specialist such as a wealth manager or financial adviser.