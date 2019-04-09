Five lessons to deal with the curve balls when starting your business

Save

Set aside money to help fund your operations for the first year if you want to give your business a fighting chance. A good rule of thumb is to have saved enough money to live for a year before you quit your day job to launch the business full time. If you’re planning to fund the business yourself, set that money aside in a separate account to better track expenses, income and how much runway you have left at any given time. If you’re going to need investors or a loan to get started, make sure you have access to that money before you open shop.

Network

When you start a business, you must wear a lot of hats. You’re the manager, sales team, production worker and bookkeeper. That said, you can’t build a business alone.

You need a network of people to help you. Lawyers can help you work out the legal requirements for registering your business. Insurance agents can tell you what kinds of coverage you need. Third-party recruiters can help you develop sourcing strategies for finding your first employees. And bankers can provide you with the right funding options.

Build relationships with the people who can get your business idea off the ground. Connect with individuals who will give expert advice and save you from making unnecessary start-up mistakes.

Adapt

Understanding when you need to make a change is very important in any business. For example, if your business is more robust on the internet, make it an online business. If your business is better in a certain location, change it. Cater to your audience’s needs and be willing to take honest criticism and accept change.

No matter how hard you work, there will always be ups and downs in your business. Adaptation is key to risk management.