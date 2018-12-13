Small businesses must renew plans for a better year

The small business environment has many twists and turns, which if you fail to navigate properly often results in an enterprise falling by the wayside.

An extremely volatile fuel price and an increasingly price-sensitive market are some unpredictable factors that threw a spanner in the works for small businesses in 2018.

Though it is not yet clear what the road ahead for 2019 will look like, it is important for small businesses to reflect on the year that has passed and strategise for the new year.

As many small businesses are run by families, a strategy meeting should include family members and key business employees at a place - not necessarily an expensive venue - where ideas and a plan of action can be thrashed out.