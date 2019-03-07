Recovering cost of medical aid fraud

More than 8.8 million South Africans brace themselves for the rising annual cost of medical scheme cover to ensure their families receive quality healthcare services should the need arise.

However, it is not just consumer price inflation that sees you forking out more for your health plan each year but also the rise in medical aid fraud.

"Up to 25% of the money you pay for your medical aid is lost to fraud, waste and abuse, costing the private healthcare sector between R22-billion and R28-billion every year," explains Dr Katlego Mothudi, managing director at the Board of Healthcare Funders.

What is medical aid fraud?

According to the Council for Medical Schemes, medical aid fraud refers to an intentional deception or false statement of facts in a claim that could result in a benefit or payment that would otherwise not get authorised, including:

• Non-disclosure of pre-existing conditions by the member to the scheme;

• Allowing your healthcare provider to charge for services not provided;

• Loaning your medical scheme card to unregistered dependents, including family and friends;

• Providing your medical scheme or policy details to a healthcare provider to submit a false claim for a financial kickback;