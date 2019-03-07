Can't afford financial, legal and medical advice?

FNB's upgrade of its Easy account includes a number of "free" - but limited - services which you may find useful.

The newly launched Easy Smart account offers you "free" financial, legal and medical advice. However, don't expect these services to replace a personal financial planner, a lawyer or legal policy, or medical scheme membership. But they could "stand in the gap" if you are finding that these products or services are unaffordable, the bank says.

Pieter Woodhatch, the chief executive of FNB Easy sub-segment, says the benefits added to the Easy Smart account are an attempt by the bank to live up to its pay-off line: "How can we help you?"

Like the standard Easy account, the new account is aimed at customers earning between R1,000 and R7,000 a month, but it comes at a cost of R65 a month. The standard Easy account attracts a monthly fee of R5.75 if you opt to pay fees on a pay-as-you-use basis, and R58 if you opt for a bundle of transactions that includes debit orders and cash withdrawals. These prices apply until July 1, when FNB's pricing changes.

Woodhatch says the free advice is rendered by an independent third-party service provider, ICAS, which will not share any of the customer's personal information with the bank.