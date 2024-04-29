REFILWE GAOBEPE | Leading with humanity in talent acquisition

Having joined Standard Bank CIB in 2023, it is clear how the intentional emphasis on a human-centred approach over the past decade has played a pivotal role in shaping our organisational culture. This has resulted in an environment where our people are not only empowered to navigate their roles but also to flourish on a profoundly human level.

The tangible effects of this cultural intent are seen in the genuine sense of belonging our people experience within Standard Bank, as well as in the way our people consistently demonstrate dedication to our clients, each other, and the wider communities we serve.

As a talent acquisition professional, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing a profound evolution in the employment landscape over the past few years. The seismic shifts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic haven’t just altered our working environments — they’ve prompted individuals to reassess what brings meaning, passion and purpose to their lives, as human beings.

Today’s candidates, more discerning than ever, seek employers who not only allow them to use their experience, skills and knowledge; but who are able to align with their personal values and offer genuine opportunities for them to thrive. This is only possible within a human-centred organisation.

The ascendancy of automation and artificial intelligence in the world of work has also made the capacity to think adaptively and embrace ongoing learning indispensable. Today's candidates recognise this reality, valuing upskilling and reskilling as integral aspects alongside competitive reward and flexible work arrangements. At Standard Bank CIB, we actively prioritise delivering high-quality learning experiences for our people, acknowledging that continuous development serves as the key for progression.

In the dynamic financial services industry in which Standard Bank CIB operates, learning about sustainable finance, artificial intelligence and technology specifically are some great ways to be as prepared as possible to enjoy a meaningful and fulfilling career path into the future and to realise your dreams. Our global work environment, coupled with opportunities for geographical mobility, further enhance the appeal for candidates aspiring to cultivate diverse experiences within the company.