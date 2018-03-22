Consider tax-free savings for your children

Most parents want to give their children the best start in life when it comes to financial support.

The earlier you start to provide for this, the better.

Not only can making regular investments generate a significant amount over time, it can also help you reduce a potential future tax liability.

In this article, we look at tax-free savings accounts as a simple and transparent investment option.

Try something different

You can contribute up to R33 000 a year (with a lifetime limit of R500 000) into a tax-free account without paying tax. That is 0% tax on interest, dividends or capital gains. Your money will grow faster compared to a regular investment because you do not pay tax on the investment return.

You do not have to contribute the whole R33 000 at once, you can do it through a monthly contribution or make small lump sum contributions. The money can be accessed at any time.

There are limited exit penalties, mostly from savings products, that have to be held for a term, and the thing to remember is that once you have contributed the full R33000, if you withdraw, you cannot replace it.

While it may seem strange putting money into an investment that your child will likely only access later in life, it could be a move that sets them up for a more secure long-term future than many of us face today.