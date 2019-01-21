Money

FNB clients will soon get cash in dash

By Angelique Ardé - 21 January 2019 - 13:40
An FNB tapping-enabled card.
An FNB tapping-enabled card.
Image: FNB via website

FNB customers will soon be able to draw cash by tapping - rather than inserting - their cards at the bank's ATMs, making it faster and safer to draw money.

The technology, which applies only to contactless cards, protects customers from ATMs tampered with by criminals and fitted with card-skimming devices.

The bank says the "Tap and PIN" functionality is currently available across 100 FNB ATMs and more will be upgraded this year.

The customer has to tap their contactless card on the contactless reader of an eligible FNB ATM and enter their PIN to complete the transaction.

The CEO of FNB Retail, Raj Makanjee, says the bank started issuing contactless cards three years ago, and now has more than 8.5 million contactless-enabled debit and credit cards in circulation. FNB Pay processes an average of 700 contactless transactions daily.

READ MORE:

Get your bank fees back in airtime

SB Mobile gives you free data every time you swipe
Business
1 hour ago

Thousands sign up for new cardless bank account

Nedbank's new mobile/cardless account, MobiMoney, has proved to be a hit with more than 50,000 people signing up in less than eight weeks.
Business
1 hour ago

Become an effective slasher in 2019

Multiple jobs create multiple income streams
Business
4 days ago

Perhaps it's Tyme to switch banks

Competition for your custom is fierce with new banks on the block and existing banks trying to up their game.
Business
4 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Journalists Ranjeni Munusamy and Qaanitah Hunter discuss Angelo Agrizzi's ...
'We'll pay him R10-million a month': Former Bosasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin ...
X