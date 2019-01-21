Get your bank fees back in airtime

Standard Bank customers who are fed up with cellphone contracts or their cellphone service provider can now subscribe to Standard Bank Mobile (SB Mobile), a mobile virtual network operator which provides cellular and data services on Cell C's network.

The beauty of the offering is that it's a monthly service, so you aren't tied into a 24-month contract, and Standard Bank customers can get their bank account fees back in airtime and earn free data every time they swipe their bank cards.

Subscription costs R39 a month and is open to Standard Bank customers only.

Stephen Bailey, CEO of SB Mobile, says instead of buying data bundles, customers can select the data plan that suits them, from as little as five cents per megabyte.